Mercenary Leto update for 9 October 2022

October Update!

October Update!

Mercenary Leto update for 9 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pumpkin spice season is here, and with that fueling me, here is another update for Leto!

Major

Companions are a big smarter and try to stay out of walls. Tabs still likes to jam himself into walls when you talk to NPCS, but hey, it's a start!
All Melody gashapons have artwork for them!
Charge jump was completely reworked - it now acts like a double jump!
Valuna got a glow up - worldmap and the level itself has all new artwork!

Minor

Kaiden introduction cutscene now has artwork for it!
Tabs cleaning up Xer cutscene has more animations in it
Game icon for your desktop got updated!

Most importantly -

Gilbert now washes his behind in a few cutscenes. Because he's a cat.

NEXT - More cutscene polish. Across the entire game. Last few things to tidy up before I start on the sixth and FINAL level!

Thanks for reading! As always, you can find me in the Discord or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/dragonGlitchLLC).

~Summer

