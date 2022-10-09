Patch 0.2.23 (QoL)

Added: New fast travel point

Added: "Chat auto scroll to end when new message received" option

Added: and exposed "experiencegainmultiplier" variable to blueprint (statcomponent). Multiplier makes possible to increase / decrease experience gained from things per character class

Added: "shift + left mouse click" code to move items fast between inventories

Added: A slightly randomized cooldown when using fast item move inventory action

Added: Profanity filter for all chat channels

Updated: Altuis - First Island

Updated: Moved all UI related settings to UI settings tab

Updated: Show the current and max character level on HUD if character is already on Max Level (eg. HUD shows: 50/50)

Updated: Clear world saving timers when loading main menu (possible fix for some rare crash)

Updated: Clear quest delegates when quest is aborted (possible fix for quest dupe / glitch)

Updated: Remove player from group if player goes offline (instead of keeping it in the group)

Updated: Disallow construction destroy if construction's inventory is not empty

Updated: Smelling now spawns unique scent actor (starts from the player and goes @ target) for group members

Disabled: Group marker UI elements for now

Fixed: Server crash