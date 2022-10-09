Added: New fast travel point
Added: "Chat auto scroll to end when new message received" option
Added: and exposed "experiencegainmultiplier" variable to blueprint (statcomponent). Multiplier makes possible to increase / decrease experience gained from things per character class
Added: "shift + left mouse click" code to move items fast between inventories
Added: A slightly randomized cooldown when using fast item move inventory action
Added: Profanity filter for all chat channels
Updated: Altuis - First Island
Updated: Moved all UI related settings to UI settings tab
Updated: Show the current and max character level on HUD if character is already on Max Level (eg. HUD shows: 50/50)
Updated: Clear world saving timers when loading main menu (possible fix for some rare crash)
Updated: Clear quest delegates when quest is aborted (possible fix for quest dupe / glitch)
Updated: Remove player from group if player goes offline (instead of keeping it in the group)
Updated: Disallow construction destroy if construction's inventory is not empty
Updated: Smelling now spawns unique scent actor (starts from the player and goes @ target) for group members
Disabled: Group marker UI elements for now
Fixed: Server crash
Patch 0.2.23 (QoL)
