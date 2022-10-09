 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 9 October 2022

Correction of design errors in puzzle solving

Build 9685176

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ch6-1 Oath of ice was not available in Nexusstage. (Probably)
Ch6-1 Changed Winner's Key in Nexusstage to Magic elixer.
Although there should not be design errors in solving riddles, various mistakes were made in the rearrangement of items.　Our apologies.

