Ch6-1 Oath of ice was not available in Nexusstage. (Probably)
Ch6-1 Changed Winner's Key in Nexusstage to Magic elixer.
Although there should not be design errors in solving riddles, various mistakes were made in the rearrangement of items. Our apologies.
Tactical Nexus update for 9 October 2022
Correction of design errors in puzzle solving
Ch6-1 Oath of ice was not available in Nexusstage. (Probably)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update