Killer in the cabin update for 9 October 2022

🎃 Halloween update 🍬

Killer in the cabin update for 9 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Halloween update is now live. For the following weeks the game will include the following:

🎭 New special Halloween “hat” that's only available during the event (look at the key art for a hint).
🎃 The cabin has received Halloween decorations.
🍬 A new item, Old Candy, is available during the event. Don't eat it though, the effects are VERY strange🤣

In addition, the update has the following fixes:

  • The doors in the smaller huts are fixed
  • Specate now shows dead people correctly
  • Fixed issue where you sometimes did not get the hat you chose in-game
  • Rembers what hat you have when coming back into the lobby

We wish you a thrilling Halloween. But don’t forget, one of your friends is a killer 🔪

