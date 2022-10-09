The Halloween update is now live. For the following weeks the game will include the following:

🎭 New special Halloween “hat” that's only available during the event (look at the key art for a hint).

🎃 The cabin has received Halloween decorations.

🍬 A new item, Old Candy, is available during the event. Don't eat it though, the effects are VERY strange🤣

In addition, the update has the following fixes:

The doors in the smaller huts are fixed

Specate now shows dead people correctly

Fixed issue where you sometimes did not get the hat you chose in-game

Rembers what hat you have when coming back into the lobby

We wish you a thrilling Halloween. But don’t forget, one of your friends is a killer 🔪