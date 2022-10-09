V0.90 - Green Chests

We're back again with another update! This time a bit smaller in size than usual.

As an update with just a bunch of fixes isn't that interesting, I fast-tracked a mechanics that was still on the backburner; the green chests!

These green chests finally made their way onto the enemy ships, ready to be opened. They contain better loot and can even drop doubloons & voodoo items without a health cost! However, watch out for their contents, as with such a big reward, they are more likely to be boobytrapped.

Changelog