V0.90 - Green Chests

Monthly Update
We're back again with another update! This time a bit smaller in size than usual.
As an update with just a bunch of fixes isn't that interesting, I fast-tracked a mechanics that was still on the backburner; the green chests!
These green chests finally made their way onto the enemy ships, ready to be opened. They contain better loot and can even drop doubloons & voodoo items without a health cost! However, watch out for their contents, as with such a big reward, they are more likely to be boobytrapped.
Changelog
- Green chests! More rare than the other 2, but highly valuable at times. Watch out for the bombs though!
- Chests now have a chance to spawn an item from one of the following item pools; cargo, vault, voodoo. With the last one being exclusive to green chests.
- Chests no longer spawn the jewellery items, which makes them shop exclusives.
- Added a new (rare) secret room variant that spawns some doubloons.
- Big tree boss flower size have been increased to make them easier to spot.
- Big tree boss shield phase now also changes the colour of the health bar to better show what's going on.
- The quest for killing Blackbeard on ship 2 has been changed to big tree kills.
- Altered the poison gas colour a bit to make it easier to see on ship 2.
- Fixed the door unlock sound not playing when opening a door with the LockSmith item
- Rolling barrels no longer deal damage during the start of a room/wave.
- Rolling barrels are now destroyed when they roll against a player.
- Secret room variant with chests no longer spawns them inside of the hallway when the door is on the north side.
- Fixed some error/warning spam when destroying crates and barrels.
Changed files in this update