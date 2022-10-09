Update, Version 20221009

English

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine]Added a curse stone deposit in the 4th area of the Abandoned Mine. (It requires lv 10 mining skills to mine. Nearby skeleton miners start with lv9 mining skills, and can get +1 from pickaxes.)

[Abandoned Mine]Expanded the 4th area of the Abandoned Mine a bit.

[Mining]Reduced MP cost to all mining activities so that this feature shall be more friendly to low-level characters.

[Mining]There is one exception. Dr. Klein's concrete that sealed the front gate of the Queensmouth church is still quite hard to mine.

[Mining]As a balance, reduced the mining level factor that reduces the MP cost when mining. (Previously, each mining level reduces by 2 MP. Now, each mining level reduces by about 1.5 MP.)

##########Wiki###############

Added a wiki page about mining, containing all current major mining deposits locations: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Mining

Added a wiki page about the curse stones, listing a few of their calamity effects: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Curse_Stone

##########System#############

[Mining]Mining deposits can now set the minimum level required to mine.

[Mining]If a character's mining skill level does not meet the requirement, their mining skill level shall be displayed in red in the UI.

简体中文

##########Content############

【废弃矿洞】在废弃矿洞的第四个区域加入了一个诅咒石的矿床可供挖掘。（需要等级10的挖矿技能。附近的骷髅矿工在捕捉后自带9级挖矿技能，可以装备一个十字镐获得额外的1级。）

【废弃矿洞】略微扩展了废弃矿洞第四个区域的地图。

【挖矿】降低了所有挖矿行为的气力消耗。从而让这项功能对低等级的角色更加友好。

【挖矿】有一个例外，克莱因教授用来封锁王后镇教堂前门的那堆混凝土依然很难挖掘。

【挖矿】作为平衡，降低了挖矿等级对于气力消耗降低的影响。（此前，每个挖矿等级降低2点气力消耗，现在大约是1.5点气力消耗。）

##########Wiki###############

在维基上加入了一个页面，目前包含主要的可以挖矿的地点：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Mining

在维基上加入了诅咒石的页面，例举了一些其可能导致的灾厄效果：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Curse_Stone

##########System#############

【挖矿】矿床现在可以设置一个最低的挖矿等级要求。

【挖矿】如果角色未达到一个矿床的最低挖矿等级，那么会在界面上用红字显示。