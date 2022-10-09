 Skip to content

CATAIRE update for 9 October 2022

A new update is available v1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

There is a new update for CATAIRE. Soon there will be another one update, because this one was big (I want to update the game yesterday, but I couldn't make it...).

  • An option button has been added to the main menu
  • Highscore button (You can now check the results from the main menu)
  • Dark mode / light mode
  • Game version information added
  • "OPTIONS" button added
  • New stats (main menu -> click on the "Information" top left corner)
  • Volume slider (music)
  • Card themes: 7 different graphic themes for cards (in the next update more will be added and you will be able to upload your own template)
  • Achievements have been improved (flag, etc.)
  • Languages update
  • Added some new flags (Croatia etc.)
  • Update for full version (Windows 32/64 bits, Linu- 64 bits, Mac 64 bits)
  • Fixes for non-branded controller gamepad
  • Fixes for some localizations (language versions)
  • Bug fixes
  • Fixes for notifications/tooltip like "no movement"
  • Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2129390/discussions/0/3317484899034242035/

