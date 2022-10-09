A new update is available v1.1.1

Hello,

There is a new update for CATAIRE. Soon there will be another one update, because this one was big (I want to update the game yesterday, but I couldn't make it...).

An option button has been added to the main menu

Highscore button (You can now check the results from the main menu)

Dark mode / light mode

Game version information added

"OPTIONS" button added

New stats (main menu -> click on the "Information" top left corner)

Volume slider (music)

Card themes: 7 different graphic themes for cards (in the next update more will be added and you will be able to upload your own template)

Achievements have been improved (flag, etc.)

Languages update

Added some new flags (Croatia etc.)

Update for full version (Windows 32/64 bits, Linu- 64 bits, Mac 64 bits)

Fixes for non-branded controller gamepad

Fixes for some localizations (language versions)

Bug fixes

Fixes for notifications/tooltip like "no movement"

Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2129390/discussions/0/3317484899034242035/