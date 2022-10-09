A new update is available v1.1.1

Hello,
There is a new update for CATAIRE. Soon there will be another one update, because this one was big (I want to update the game yesterday, but I couldn't make it...).
- An option button has been added to the main menu
- Highscore button (You can now check the results from the main menu)
- Dark mode / light mode
- Game version information added
- "OPTIONS" button added
- New stats (main menu -> click on the "Information" top left corner)
- Volume slider (music)
- Card themes: 7 different graphic themes for cards (in the next update more will be added and you will be able to upload your own template)
- Achievements have been improved (flag, etc.)
- Languages update
- Added some new flags (Croatia etc.)
- Update for full version (Windows 32/64 bits, Linu- 64 bits, Mac 64 bits)
- Fixes for non-branded controller gamepad
- Fixes for some localizations (language versions)
- Bug fixes
- Fixes for notifications/tooltip like "no movement"
- Other minor fixes
Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2129390/discussions/0/3317484899034242035/
Changed files in this update