Steam Cloud Fix (Please Read)

Last night, Nomad Survival 1.0 was released. Unfortunately, with it came a bug that wasn't caught in Beta testing - it wasn't connecting to Steam properly.

This means that it also wasn't updating your Steam Cloud, so for any progress you made between the 1.0 Release update and now was not put into the Cloud. However, once you play with this patch, it'll read from the Steam Cloud, which means you will lose progress, which is awful -- but there IS a fix.

Check out this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1929870/discussions/0/4990570993592525594/

This runs down how to update the Steam Cloud with your Local save files. If you go through these steps, you won't lose any progress when the Steam Cloud starts being loaded again.

I feel absolutely terrible not catching this before releasing 1.0, but everyone Beta testing already have all of the achievements so nobody noticed a de-sync.

Let me know if you have any issues and I'll see what I can do about fixing them up, but hopefully, ideally, this is a pretty straight-forward situation.

Your version should be 1.0b as of this patch.