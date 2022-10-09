Share · View all patches · Build 9685020 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 14:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Version 1.49 of KotC 2 upgrades the Script Editor and fixes a number of bugs.

If you find any bugs, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be very useful, too. Thank you!!

Next, I expect to be focusing on the display of spell icons during level-up, new spells, the local map screen, and other planned features.

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.49

Fixed a crash that would occur when you let Maphistor join the party in Augury of Chaos , then you talk to him and select the dialogue option allowing you to fight him.

join the party in , then you talk to him and select the dialogue option allowing you to fight him. Fixed a crash that would occur when mousing over the name of a companion in the top-right corner of the screen and pressing the A shortcut key to open the Activate Special menu.

in the top-right corner of the screen and pressing the shortcut key to open the Activate Special menu. Fixed a bug allowing creatures to cast Dispel Magic while Silenced . Explanation: Sometimes the AI needs to see what happens if it moves to another position, without actually moving there. At that time, it could lose the Silenced condition. After the check, the AI will now recover the actual terrain conditions.

while . Explanation: Sometimes the AI needs to see what happens if it moves to another position, without actually moving there. At that time, it could lose the Silenced condition. After the check, the AI will now recover the actual terrain conditions. Fixed a bug allowing your Monk to perform more Stunning Fist attacks than your maximum number of uses. Likewise, fixed a bug allowing your Gladiator to perform more Blinding Strike attacks than your maximum number of uses. Likewise, fixed a bug allowing your Cleric / Bishop / Death Knight / Paladin to perform more Smite attacks than your maximum number of uses.

to perform more attacks than your maximum number of uses. Likewise, fixed a bug allowing your to perform more attacks than your maximum number of uses. Likewise, fixed a bug allowing your to perform more attacks than your maximum number of uses. Fixed a bug where your character would end his or her turn after taking a five-foot step even though you have remaining attacks and you can perform them against targets within reach, using a reach weapon .

after taking a five-foot step even though you have remaining attacks and you can perform them against targets within reach, using a . Fixed a bug with the 'Activate Special' menu displaying incorrect quantities for potions and scrolls contained within the character's bags and other containers.

menu displaying for potions and scrolls contained within the character's bags and other containers. Fixed a bug during combat that could result in one of your non-flying characters getting stuck on a square of high or low altitude. For example, on top of one of the towers in Chapter 4 of Augury of Chaos .

on a square of high or low altitude. For example, on top of one of the towers in Chapter 4 of . Fixed a bug with the saved-game preview image not being recorded in Ironman Mode when leaving a game by selecting Quit to Main Menu or Quit to Desktop.

not being recorded in when leaving a game by selecting Quit to Main Menu or Quit to Desktop. Fixed the incorrect preview image when saving a game in full-screen mode for some computers using Intel graphics.

when saving a game in for some computers using Intel graphics. Fixed the display of magic effect animations (e.g. Sleeping, Fascinated, etc) on Prone characters and Goblins when displaying creatures using high-resolution animated sprites.

(e.g. Sleeping, Fascinated, etc) on when displaying creatures using high-resolution animated sprites. Added new code to accelerate the Script Editor particularly when there are many scripts in the module you're working on, or many lines of code in the script you're working on. You should see a massive improvement in speed . An example of a module with a lot of scripts is Hearkenwold . Currently, it has more than 2,700 scripts. The largest script in Hearkenwold contains more than 7,850 lines of code.

particularly when there are many scripts in the module you're working on, or many lines of code in the script you're working on. You should see a . An example of a module with a lot of scripts is . Currently, it has more than scripts. The largest script in Hearkenwold contains more than lines of code. Also added a check box in the Script Editor allowing you to hide the script-line tooltips, as those can be a bit slow to display, or they may be unhelpful when you just want to see the code lines.

Thank You For Your Support, Valiant Knights and Sagacious Mages! Take care :-)