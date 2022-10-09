Class of '09 Just Re-Graduated!

A little over a year has passed since the initial release of Class of '09 and the feedback/commercial success was so positive we felt it was right to give the playerbase a significant upgrade to the game at no additional charge.

The following things have been added to the base game of Class of '09 in this V1.2 upgrade like:

-Updated stability to the core game's playback mechanic.

-An ending tracker system on the main menu so players can easily archive what they've done among the 15 sprawling endings.

-Additional lore and context to every existing stem via text messages through your very own G-Mobile phone.

-A bonus stem, only accessible if you 100% the game like a true Nicoleist.

We hope you find these quality of life and lore updates enjoyable next time you stream of play Class of '09!