Craft Hero - Dungeon Version Updates

1. Added Dungeon system

When the hero enters Nightmare Biome for the first time, Dungeon will be randomly refreshed on the map (even if you switch to another Biome, you can also encounter Dungeon), and you will encounter various monsters after entering the Dungeon! After defeating the monster, you will get dungeon coins as a reward, and you will enter the dungeon on the next floor at the same time. The dungeon coins can be spent in various shops in the dungeon.

2. Dungeon store Introduction

Bloody Worship Table： Randomly enhances the power of a mercenary.；

Bloody Rune Table： Randomly enhances a Rune or Sigil of your Gear.

Bloody Weapons Box： Grants a rare weapon. The deeper the cave, the higher the weapon level.

Bloody Enchanting Table： Randomly selects a weapon or armor you are equipped with and grant it a rare stat. The deeper the cave, the higher the weapon level.

Ancient Document： A drawing that might be of some use.

3. Enchanting stats introduction

Weapons：

Cleave: When attacking, it will cause damage to adjacent enemies

Lightning Worship: Activate Lightning to attack a nearby enemy while moving;

Fanatical: Multiply damage when attacking consecutively

Secondary weapon：

Mana Control: Reduce the consumption of Mana by skills

Bloodthirsty Blade: Directly kills enemies whose health is below a certain value;

Master Mark: Increases your skill damage

Armor：

Vengeful Spirit: Summons a Soul Marionette to help you fight when attacked

Blood Conversion: Recover own Mana when attacked

Storm Rage: Summons a Lightning to counter the enemy when attacked.

4. New buildings

The newly added buildings are mainly obtained through the Ancient Document book in the Dungeon store. After obtaining the drawing, learn the building and build it.

Void Brick: A carefully cast magic block.

Mana Emitter.：It can transmit Mana from an infinite distance, but it is not very efficient.；

Storage Station: Transfers the stored Mana to a nearby device.;

Void Crossbow: With a ranged attack distance, it can reduce the damage of invaders.

5. Halloween Visitors

Halloween is coming, and there are many pumpkin buildings and cat witch homes on the map, so let's explore!