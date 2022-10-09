Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.315.144

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

⚡️Visual Design Optimizations:⚡️

Remade the entire UI design in this update.

Changed to brand new avatar designs.

Feature Changes:

Increased initial materials in tutorial.

Added extra buff on Reservoir production when ‘Sufficient’ is chosen in Resource Output.

Modified the weight of Wooden Statue, Iron Statue and Exquisite Sword, of which have been produced or purchased in previous saves the weights may appear negative value in the Carry Weight or show out-range Inventory Capacity. These won’t affect the game running.

Modified the producing efficiency of Saltworks, Sandpit, Gem Mine, Obsidian Mine, Herblist Hut, Fodder Factory, Compost Plant, Fishpond, Fuel Factory, Smelter, Ancient Smeltery, Kiln Factory, Masonry Workshop, Furniture Factory and Luxury Furniture Factory.

Modified the papermaking recipe of Printing Factory.

Modified the recipes and the product price of Bedding Shop and Leatherware Hut.

Modified the required amount of building materials for Bathhouse.

Modified the efficiency of making costumes in Clothing Factory.

The Household goods will no longer be stored in the Marketplace spontaneously.

Costumes now cannot be equipped as daily clothing. Wearing costumes in previous saves will be deleted directly.

Coal and Domestic Fuel are open for ‘Disable’ now

Working professions of Dense Forest Farm changed as Forester. In the previous saves, the workers in Dense Forest Farm need to be dismissed and re-arranged.

Added Searching Tool for structures, hot key'~'

Bugfixes:

Fixed the delayed display issue of housing stress buff.

Optimized and corrected the descriptions of Backpack, Foresters Hut, and Travel Light Techs etc.

Switched the size of Herblist Hut. Fixed the issue of changed floor area after the Herblist Hut upgraded to Pharmacy.

Corrected the Related Buildings of some professions in the ‘Help’.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community