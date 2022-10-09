Update 0.3.0.430

Hello everyone, this update of the game was aimed at optimizing and filling the game with things in general.

Added 15 factions to the game:

People. Infected. Chemists. Hermits. Wanderers. Doctors. Military. Scientists. Bandits. Marauders. Mercenaries. Government. Neutrals. Hunters. Terrorists.

The player can upgrade reputation through quests.

Sleeping has been added to the game, sleeping on mattresses can be found in some points of interest and in safer areas.

Added two faction-affiliated NPCs to the village - Tony and Valera.

Added items on death for the following animals:

a) Deer 12 pcs.

b) Foxes 6 pcs.

c) Kuram 5 pcs.

d) Sheep 11 pcs.

Changes

Some quests have been upgraded with faction reputation.

The hunter has quests to level up his faction.

Svetlana's story quests provide leveling for several factions at once.

Optimizing the behavior of AI mobs.

Optimization of the load of artificial intelligence of mobs on the game as a whole.