Game patch 1.3.37.8

Hey folks!

This patch fixes an oversight in enemy AI when they would panic. Enemies were supposed to wait a short while before blindfiring, but they'd open fire immediately instead. It also fixes an issue where enemies would immediately go to panicking & blindfiring upon taking damage if they were seated, which shouldn't happen.

Version 1.3.37.8:

fixed enemies firing their weapons immediately upon becoming panicked

fixed goons being capable of panicking and blindfiring while sitting down/getting up/sitting which would cause enemies to die under the sofa in some cases

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!