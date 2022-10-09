 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 9 October 2022

Game patch 1.3.37.8

9 October 2022

Hey folks!

This patch fixes an oversight in enemy AI when they would panic. Enemies were supposed to wait a short while before blindfiring, but they'd open fire immediately instead. It also fixes an issue where enemies would immediately go to panicking & blindfiring upon taking damage if they were seated, which shouldn't happen.

Version 1.3.37.8:

  • fixed enemies firing their weapons immediately upon becoming panicked
  • fixed goons being capable of panicking and blindfiring while sitting down/getting up/sitting which would cause enemies to die under the sofa in some cases

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

