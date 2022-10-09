Chapter6-1 Temporarily implemented!

Chapter6-1 Final tutorial was implemented.

(Originally this was DLC content, but since we are a group that delays work at a critical level, we decided not to sell the DLC until two stages were ready, and to temporarily include it in the main package for free when there is only one stage of game to play.)

We now have three full-fledged contents to play: "Legacy", "Magic", and "MysticGate", but the programmers are delaying the whole process, which is causing a lot of glitches and bugs. Sorry...

We are currently spending a lot of time on UI and bug fixes, so the amount of game description is minimal, but the following system will be implemented from Chapter 6-1.

The implementation of "Legacy" and "Magic", special items that can be used at any time in stages from Chapter 6 onward.

Mystic gate" which can be used to play the hardcore mode in that stage.

[Balance of Chapter6-1]

The balance up to the middle of the game is generally good, but the balance at the end of the game is somewhat broken, and in some cases, the status of enemies and the placement of very few items may be changed.

(Especially around Violet oath...)

Also, there are a lot of hastily implemented processes, and I think there are a lot of bugs and inconveniences in general.

(In particular, the map preview function in Chapter-6 and later should be fixed as soon as possible.)

However, I think these fixes will probably be made at the time of implementation of Chapter6-3, not at the time of implementation of Chapter6-2.

[Implementation of Chapter6-2]

Currently, the programmers are delaying the work, and the test player group has finished most of the test play of Chapter6-2. We hope to implement Chapter6-2 in 5~7 days, but we do not know what will happen (it is probably much more likely to be delayed).

Since the beginning of this year, all we have been doing is trying to improve our efficiency in order to get the work done in time.

However, as we became more efficient, we realized that our desire to implement more features that we think are necessary outweighs our desire to get the work done on time.

I apologize for always exceeding deadlines, but the pace of this year and the first half of next year will probably be like this...

[regarding the frequency of future implementations].

The game designer's work speed has increased significantly since Tactical Beach, but the programmers tend to get stuck.

I think that stages will probably appear at a frequency of about one stage per month, but there may be a situation where three stages will suddenly appear in a row after a gap of three months.

We would like to somehow solve this pacing problem, but it is still difficult for us. We apologize for any inconvenience.