 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Sapling update for 11 October 2022

Patch 10.21 (available to everybody!)

Share · View all patches · Build 9684699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Large

  • Predators no longer eat when not hungry, to prevent their food source going extinct
  • Predators only eat eggs when they see multiple, to prevent their food source going extinct
  • Optimization: don't show animations for animals further in the distance (except animals that can fly)
  • Optimization: don't calculate knee bend angles for animals further in the distance
  • Optimization: don't immediately disable unused 3D models; move them out of sight for a while first (enabling/disabling is expensive)

Importantly, the first two changes allow for much larger carnivore populations, which in turn results in carnivores evolving on their own in the sandbox!

Small

  • Optimization: shortened the render distance for underwater animals
  • Optimization: use the terrain height sampler also to determine camera height
  • Optimization: use the terrain height sampler also to determine where plants, eggs and animal babies should go
  • Optimization: created light weight variant of mouse hover logic (oa without tooltip options) for organisms, so it can handle large amounts of organisms better
  • Stopped carnivores eating meat of their own species (because in some situations populations could sustain themselves indefinitely this way)
  • Added percentage of deaths to extinction notification
  • Fixed bug where the death cause notification only considered deaths TODAY
  • Fixed incorrect 'random mutation chance' toggles after going into an editor
  • Fixed bug where omnivore species populations were artificially kept small
  • Fixed bug were the game lost track of recently evolved algae after loading a savegame
  • Added warning message when feet don't touch the ground to the movement panel of the animal editor
  • Moved several vertices in the small lobe fin models a bit lower, to increase the chance of them touching the ground
  • Changed 'first creature' level objective for clarity: your creature only needs walking limbs, it does not actually need to be able to walk
  • Fixed bug where you could click plants while in a UI view, like the time jump view
  • Fixed underwater music losing the lowpass effect if you changed the time speed
  • When random mutations are turned on, sight related instincts can now also mutate the darkness/brightness of their trigger color (forgot to add this so far)
  • Removed various asset bundle related error logs shown each time opening the animal editor

Changed files in this update

The Sapling Windows32 Depot 997381
  • Loading history…
The Sapling Linux64 Depot 997382
  • Loading history…
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link