Patch 10.21 (available to everybody!)

Large
- Predators no longer eat when not hungry, to prevent their food source going extinct
- Predators only eat eggs when they see multiple, to prevent their food source going extinct
- Optimization: don't show animations for animals further in the distance (except animals that can fly)
- Optimization: don't calculate knee bend angles for animals further in the distance
- Optimization: don't immediately disable unused 3D models; move them out of sight for a while first (enabling/disabling is expensive)
Importantly, the first two changes allow for much larger carnivore populations, which in turn results in carnivores evolving on their own in the sandbox!
Small
- Optimization: shortened the render distance for underwater animals
- Optimization: use the terrain height sampler also to determine camera height
- Optimization: use the terrain height sampler also to determine where plants, eggs and animal babies should go
- Optimization: created light weight variant of mouse hover logic (oa without tooltip options) for organisms, so it can handle large amounts of organisms better
- Stopped carnivores eating meat of their own species (because in some situations populations could sustain themselves indefinitely this way)
- Added percentage of deaths to extinction notification
- Fixed bug where the death cause notification only considered deaths TODAY
- Fixed incorrect 'random mutation chance' toggles after going into an editor
- Fixed bug where omnivore species populations were artificially kept small
- Fixed bug were the game lost track of recently evolved algae after loading a savegame
- Added warning message when feet don't touch the ground to the movement panel of the animal editor
- Moved several vertices in the small lobe fin models a bit lower, to increase the chance of them touching the ground
- Changed 'first creature' level objective for clarity: your creature only needs walking limbs, it does not actually need to be able to walk
- Fixed bug where you could click plants while in a UI view, like the time jump view
- Fixed underwater music losing the lowpass effect if you changed the time speed
- When random mutations are turned on, sight related instincts can now also mutate the darkness/brightness of their trigger color (forgot to add this so far)
- Removed various asset bundle related error logs shown each time opening the animal editor
