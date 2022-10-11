Patch 10.21 (available to everybody!)

Large

Predators no longer eat when not hungry, to prevent their food source going extinct

Predators only eat eggs when they see multiple, to prevent their food source going extinct

Optimization: don't show animations for animals further in the distance (except animals that can fly)

Optimization: don't calculate knee bend angles for animals further in the distance

Optimization: don't immediately disable unused 3D models; move them out of sight for a while first (enabling/disabling is expensive)

Importantly, the first two changes allow for much larger carnivore populations, which in turn results in carnivores evolving on their own in the sandbox!

Small