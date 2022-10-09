Fix counter for lantern on story difficulty with one goal
Panty&Demons update for 9 October 2022
Story difficulty lantern hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PantyDemonsWindow Depot 1385941
- Loading history…
PantyDemonsMac Depot 1385942
- Loading history…
PantyDemonsLinux Depot 1385943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update