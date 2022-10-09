 Skip to content

Onirism update for 9 October 2022

Chroma falls reborn Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the teleport to Pinewood
  • Fixed issues with moving platforms
  • Fixed a death barrier being set to high
  • Fixed the battle near Bobby house in the swamps acting strange

