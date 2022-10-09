- Fixed the teleport to Pinewood
- Fixed issues with moving platforms
- Fixed a death barrier being set to high
- Fixed the battle near Bobby house in the swamps acting strange
Onirism update for 9 October 2022
Chroma falls reborn Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Onirism Content Depot 1057641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update