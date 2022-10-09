Patch Notes v1.1.5
- Change: Ctrl for egomode - an alt binding can now be set
- Fix: Merging Station - better train track 'points' implementation to reduce chance of train derailing
- Improvement: Better train passenger physics (transported stuff is now less likely to fall off)
- Fix: Added something to help MUM get back onto octagonal corridor walkways if she slips off the sides
- Fix: Merger <-> Integrated Cooling level join via Freight-Lift ensure the level load triggers when HOPping back to something left on the lift
- Fix: Ensure that defeating the parasite plot flow works no matter which level you do it in
- Fix: Added missing collider to comms tower base backing piece
- Fix: Eliminate some exterior geometry z-fighting at The Cloud
Patch download size: 35 MB
Changed files in this update