 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 9 October 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9684326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1.5

  • Change: Ctrl for egomode - an alt binding can now be set
  • Fix: Merging Station - better train track 'points' implementation to reduce chance of train derailing
  • Improvement: Better train passenger physics (transported stuff is now less likely to fall off)
  • Fix: Added something to help MUM get back onto octagonal corridor walkways if she slips off the sides
  • Fix: Merger <-> Integrated Cooling level join via Freight-Lift ensure the level load triggers when HOPping back to something left on the lift
  • Fix: Ensure that defeating the parasite plot flow works no matter which level you do it in
  • Fix: Added missing collider to comms tower base backing piece
  • Fix: Eliminate some exterior geometry z-fighting at The Cloud

Patch download size: 35 MB

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link