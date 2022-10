Share · View all patches · Build 9684284 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Added:

Lobby : a player can now be invited by a client and not only by the server

Fix:

Controls: fixed a bug that could affect the player's control when a controller was plugged in in addition to the keyboard and mouse

Animation: fixed a bug that could make the mace or bat animation play in a loop

Wave detector: fixed a bug that could block the scrolling of frequencies

Interface: the invitation button is now taken into account by the audio mix