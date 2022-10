Share · View all patches · Build 9684211 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 08:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixes to skills UI

Added sound to inventory UI

Changed lightning for performance and less cpu load

Fixed a bug when drag the pistol and shotgun to inventory

Fixed a bug when spawning appear the oxygen UI

Added Bleed damage to some weapons

Fixed some network replication for tamed wolf

Changed torch light for more ilumination

P.S. Night will be darker (you will need torch light)