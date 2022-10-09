Chicken Fall' Update Log for 9 October

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Boss! Hello! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

Fixed a bug where the vodka effect was causing players to take damage even when they were invincible

Optimized the way to switch scenarios

Instead of reloading the scenario when the base dies, only the player is reset

Enhanced the impact of the explosion on the character

We welcome your positive feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.