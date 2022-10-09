 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Gunship update for 9 October 2022

Build 1.0.0.3 Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9684064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix to hopefully solve the infamous "stall" bug that causes the aircraft to miss navigation points and attempt to go back and hit them.

Also, fixed a small bug causing the 30mm autocannon to not fire immediately in slot 2 and 3.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link