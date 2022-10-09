Build 1.0.0.3 Hotfix #1

Quick hotfix to hopefully solve the infamous "stall" bug that causes the aircraft to miss navigation points and attempt to go back and hit them.
Also, fixed a small bug causing the 30mm autocannon to not fire immediately in slot 2 and 3.
