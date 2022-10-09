 Skip to content

Heroes Rally update for 9 October 2022

2022.10.9 UPDATE & BUG Fix

Build 9683961

  1. Fix the issue that the HELL mode of Level 31 can't play
  2. Fix the issue that some achievements can't be unlocked
Adjustment of Towers

Man Eater - Basic attack increased by 12%, summoner attack interval reduced by 30%, skill CD reduced by 33%
Crystal Ball - Attack range reduced, lightning attack increased stun effect
Artillery - Base attack increased by 16%
Factory - Soldier life increased by 33%, skill CD reduced by 33%
Golem - Base attack increased by 45%
Musketeer - Base attack increased by 14%
Frostbite - base attack increased by 30%, skill freeze time increased by 100%
Giant Gate - Skill CD reduced by 33%
Statue - Skill CD reduced by 33%

