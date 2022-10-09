Update 10/9: The Troll Update

Thank you everyone for being patient with me while my PC was having issues! It really means a lot!

A New Boo Man!

To punish those who rely too much on their glow sticks...

Probably fixed the saving/loading issue?

Also added options: VSync, Motion Blur, Invert X and Y mouse!

Removed bugged Tardis on kitchen shelf in Leroy Est.

Doing another test run of achievements that are broken for some users.

Some other things I forgot because I am so sleepy right now

This update was supposed to arrive last week, but hopefully you all still enjoy and it doesn't introduce any new bugs!

There will be more improvements along the way and I am hoping to get a new map out soon on top of everything else!

Thanks again!