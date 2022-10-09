Nomad 1.6.4b Released

Hello Survivors!
Just a quick update to address some issues during Blood Moons and other bugs again
Changelog
Engine
- Updated to the latest Unity 2022 version, should see some performance increases
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various minor bugs
Balance & Changes
- Less zombies will now spawn during a Blood Moon per tick
- Chance of zombies spawning at night reduced by 5%
- Vehicle health reduced
All servers have not been wiped due to this update
Changed files in this update