Nomad 1.6.4b Released

Hello Survivors!

Just a quick update to address some issues during Blood Moons and other bugs again

Changelog

Engine

Updated to the latest Unity 2022 version, should see some performance increases

Bug Fixes

Fixed various minor bugs

Balance & Changes

Less zombies will now spawn during a Blood Moon per tick

Chance of zombies spawning at night reduced by 5%

Vehicle health reduced

All servers have not been wiped due to this update