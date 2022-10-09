 Skip to content

Nomad update for 9 October 2022

Nomad 1.6.4b Released

Build 9683936 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

Just a quick update to address some issues during Blood Moons and other bugs again

Nomad Premium


Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack


The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Engine

  • Updated to the latest Unity 2022 version, should see some performance increases

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various minor bugs

Balance & Changes

  • Less zombies will now spawn during a Blood Moon per tick
  • Chance of zombies spawning at night reduced by 5%
  • Vehicle health reduced

All servers have not been wiped due to this update

