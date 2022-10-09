 Skip to content

奇怪的RPG update for 9 October 2022

Updated on October 9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Solve the bug that multiple sound input devices read volumes incorrectly. Now multiple sound input devices can be read correctly.
  2. Solve the problem that the sound input device fails to read the sound due to hot plugging. Now you can plug in the microphone at any time and wait a few seconds to calculate the volume normally.
  3. Fix the problem that the feedback report cannot be written normally due to pressing M to open the map in the feedback report.
  4. Fix the problem that players will roll into the garbage truck in the zombie world.
  5. Strengthen the damage of long spear skill.
  6. Performance optimization.

