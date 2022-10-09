Updated on October 9

- Solve the bug that multiple sound input devices read volumes incorrectly. Now multiple sound input devices can be read correctly.
- Solve the problem that the sound input device fails to read the sound due to hot plugging. Now you can plug in the microphone at any time and wait a few seconds to calculate the volume normally.
- Fix the problem that the feedback report cannot be written normally due to pressing M to open the map in the feedback report.
- Fix the problem that players will roll into the garbage truck in the zombie world.
- Strengthen the damage of long spear skill.
- Performance optimization.
奇怪的RPG update for 9 October 2022
