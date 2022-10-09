Beta 2 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta branch has been updated to squash all the icky bugs you may have been experiencing. The update is now at the point where it should be free of any major bugs.

If you haven't tried it out yet, use code - SPOOKYSEASON

at the beta opt in page to try out the new WASD movement update before the official release on the 25th of October! Check out the previous announcement for more info.

Thank you for tuning into this short and sweet minor update. Have a good one!

-Blnk Dev