V1.0.5 Update

1 Fixed the bug where HP is lost after the fight begins if the number of draw cards is more than the one of cards in the Library when players unlocked Losing HP on Each Shuffle.

2 Fixed the bug where achievements such as Last Stand cannot be obtained when unlocked HP Restoring after Fight at the Shop.

3 Fixed the bug where Chinese appears in some cards.

4 Added the shortcut key of button F to confirm the action of discarding.

5 Updated card effects of Armed, Echo of Agony, Corruption Conversion, Nightwalker's Cloak, Heavy Stab and Draw More.

6 Fixed the bug where Ethereal Storm cannot upgrade to level three normally.

7 Updated the deck of Mutanian Empress.

8 The max layer number of buff from Striker's Might and Defender's Might has been changed to three.

9 Added card-number-related achievements.

10 Updated the mechanism of enemy skipping fights.

11 The rarity of cards displayed more obviously.

12 Fixed the bug where Setting and Deck cannot work normally during drawing cards when using controller.

13 Updated the story of Mutanian Empress in the ruins to avoid being stuck after repositioning.

14 NPCs with quests can be showed in the map.

15 The quest of collect remaining pages can be showed in the small map.

16 Teleportation can be achieved in the big map.

17 Fixed the bug where right click of mouse cannot move characters correctly.

18 Fixed the bug where the dead one reflects damage when player killed one of two enemies under the mode of Epic.

19 Fixed the bug where a dead enemy with the buff of reviving reflects damage when player killed it under the mode of Epic.