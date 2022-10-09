New fantasy heroes are waiting for you!

A new fantasy pack arrives with the latest 2.26.460 version with 10 new characters, from stone golems and knights to ancient demons and warriors. As always, the new pack is a limited release and they are not level-locked. You can use your GR to get them or if you want to try them all, just get a new shiny Battle Pass. It removes any level lock on all skills and provides free access to them for one month.

We have also resumed our tournaments, please join us this upcoming Saturday, Oct 15th, 2022 at 7 PM EST. That's right, we move the tourney to Saturday just the next time to see if we can accommodate more people. Because the more people have, the more fun we get!

Check out the demo:

[previewyoutube=b2stB26eBqg;leftthumb] ]

And don't forget to join our Discord community:

https://battlearenavr.net/discord

See you in the game!