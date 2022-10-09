 Skip to content

Croquet Pro 2 update for 9 October 2022

Version 1.3.1 Update Release

Build 9683736

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version of Croquet Pro 2 for PC is here! Here’s what is new in Version 1.3.1:

  • Improved Gamepad support
  • Removed touch controls and added keyboard controls
  • Added Fullscreen and HD display support
  • Increased frame rate cap
  • Retuned physics and A.I.
  • Better presentation of choices in the HUD

This update also lays the foundation for some features that might make it into a future version, like customizing the physics profiles, more graphics options, and key bindings.

Good luck and have fun!

Changed files in this update

