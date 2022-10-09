Version 1.3.1 Update Release

The new version of Croquet Pro 2 for PC is here! Here’s what is new in Version 1.3.1:

Improved Gamepad support

Removed touch controls and added keyboard controls

Added Fullscreen and HD display support

Increased frame rate cap

Retuned physics and A.I.

Better presentation of choices in the HUD

This update also lays the foundation for some features that might make it into a future version, like customizing the physics profiles, more graphics options, and key bindings.

Good luck and have fun!