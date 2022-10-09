Version 1.3.1 Update Release

The new version of Croquet Pro 2 for PC is here! Here’s what is new in Version 1.3.1:
- Improved Gamepad support
- Removed touch controls and added keyboard controls
- Added Fullscreen and HD display support
- Increased frame rate cap
- Retuned physics and A.I.
- Better presentation of choices in the HUD
This update also lays the foundation for some features that might make it into a future version, like customizing the physics profiles, more graphics options, and key bindings.
Good luck and have fun!
Changed files in this update