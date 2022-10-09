 Skip to content

Eleven Table Tennis update for 9 October 2022

Serve Rushing User Experience Update (0.252.5)

Build 9683702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this build includes a new menu in Menu->settings->tree icon->serve delay
this lets you configure some preferences about how you want serve delay (only in ranked) to work.

this update also changes the default behavior to not allow you to spawn the ball until you can serve. I think a lot of people are getting frustrated because the game is letting them serve, when they shouldn't..and then punishing them with a flow-breaking delay

here is what the UI looks like. Let me know what you think : especially those of you who were bothered by the serve rush change

