It's been two months since we started Early Access, and there are many people who are excited about this game on video streaming sites and in the Steam community, which always encourages us in our development.

MONSTER CARDS Ver.0.14.0 パッチノート

New Features

Ability to set flavor text (up to 300 characters)

Display compatibility table, skill effects, and flavor text when cards are expanded

Automatic organization of ruins

Added direction to the player's panel when his/her card is on the field

Avatar motion and panel direction added when player is dying

Show confirmation dialog before discarding card edits

New matchup options "random order" and "chaotic compatibility"

Game Balance Adjustments

Match-up

Element/h3]

Adjusted so that the superiority of each element is almost eliminated

[h3]Species

Adjustment of each species to have obvious characteristics

Human：The long hand always moves. Standard strength

Beast：Less susceptible to the strengths of dragons and elementals.

Sea：Standard strength, even with God and a must win against the devil.

Elemental：The most defensive species. They are not good at attacking.

Dragon：The most attack-focused species. Not good at defense.

God：The strongest species with few unfavorable face-to-face encounters and excellent offensive and defensive capabilities.

Devil：Above standard strength. The only one that can take advantage of God when attacking, except for insects.

Machine：Above standard strength. Defenders can take advantage of the only god except insects.

Insect：The weakest race with the most disadvantageous opponents. However, they will always have an advantage over the stronger species, the gods and elementals.

Ghost：The species with the longest needle is the most difficult to move. You can always take advantage of people.

Size

No change

Means

Special to Guard-specific offensive measures

Skill

FinishingBlow

Renewed skill effects.

Reverse

Changed the category of the skill from GameChanger to Standard so that the effect is permanent.

ElementalTorrent

Skill effects were complex, so they were redesigned to make it easier for decks with a single attribute to benefit from them.

GiantKilling

To make the effect simpler, it is changed so that it is triggered if the attack power is at least 1, not 2 or more.

Friendship

Changed so that it is not triggered when the Offense Zone cannot be directly replaced, such as by the effect of a skill.

Important Changes