Thank you for playing MONSTER CARDS!
It's been two months since we started Early Access, and there are many people who are excited about this game on video streaming sites and in the Steam community, which always encourages us in our development.
For more detailed information, please click the link below. (Japanese only)
MONSTER CARDS Ver.0.14.0 パッチノート
New Features
- Ability to set flavor text (up to 300 characters)
- Display compatibility table, skill effects, and flavor text when cards are expanded
- Automatic organization of ruins
- Added direction to the player's panel when his/her card is on the field
- Avatar motion and panel direction added when player is dying
- Show confirmation dialog before discarding card edits
- New matchup options "random order" and "chaotic compatibility"
Game Balance Adjustments
Match-up
Element/h3]
Adjusted so that the superiority of each element is almost eliminated
[h3]Species
Adjustment of each species to have obvious characteristics
Human：The long hand always moves. Standard strength
Beast：Less susceptible to the strengths of dragons and elementals.
Sea：Standard strength, even with God and a must win against the devil.
Elemental：The most defensive species. They are not good at attacking.
Dragon：The most attack-focused species. Not good at defense.
God：The strongest species with few unfavorable face-to-face encounters and excellent offensive and defensive capabilities.
Devil：Above standard strength. The only one that can take advantage of God when attacking, except for insects.
Machine：Above standard strength. Defenders can take advantage of the only god except insects.
Insect：The weakest race with the most disadvantageous opponents. However, they will always have an advantage over the stronger species, the gods and elementals.
Ghost：The species with the longest needle is the most difficult to move. You can always take advantage of people.
Size
No change
Means
Special to Guard-specific offensive measures
Skill
FinishingBlow
Renewed skill effects.
Reverse
Changed the category of the skill from GameChanger to Standard so that the effect is permanent.
ElementalTorrent
Skill effects were complex, so they were redesigned to make it easier for decks with a single attribute to benefit from them.
GiantKilling
To make the effect simpler, it is changed so that it is triggered if the attack power is at least 1, not 2 or more.
Friendship
Changed so that it is not triggered when the Offense Zone cannot be directly replaced, such as by the effect of a skill.
Important Changes
- Fixed the number of decks" in the Matchup Options changed to "Fixed the number of decks to 20 decks".
- Changed the "Cards Jumbled" match option to equalize the number of decks for each player.
- Limit the number of music files that can be added to a card to mp3 only (wave is no longer supported).
- Newly created cards are given the creator's nickname information.
- Remove card ID function
- Enter file name instead of ID when creating a card (one-byte alphanumeric characters only)
- Specification changes and encryption of deck files
- Changed so that when trying to save a deck file with the same name, instead of creating an alias file, the file is overwritten with a confirmation.
- Time until timeout extended (from 3 minutes to 30 minutes)
- Changed to check the integrity of one's deck after pressing the ready button in the room and before sending it to the server
Changed files in this update