[🔨] infinite coffee wheel spinning if you keep clicking the wheel after retry.
[🔨] Text for LVL is cutoff when a over 1k.
[🔨] Potential fix for sometimes the vault didn't refresh
[🔨] First launch of new store level of display is 0
[🔨] If your trays were full, new rares were not generating, even if that dessert was already occupying a tray.
[🔨] A couple of potential fix for crashes
Idle Baker Boss update for 9 October 2022
2.974 - bug fixes
