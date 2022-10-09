 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 9 October 2022

2.974 - bug fixes

Build 9683505

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[🔨] infinite coffee wheel spinning if you keep clicking the wheel after retry.
[🔨] Text for LVL is cutoff when a over 1k.
[🔨] Potential fix for sometimes the vault didn't refresh
[🔨] First launch of new store level of display is 0
[🔨] If your trays were full, new rares were not generating, even if that dessert was already occupying a tray.
[🔨] A couple of potential fix for crashes

