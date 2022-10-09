Patch 1.01a

Hey all, it's been a little while. This patch took longer than I hoped for what was done for it. Added Power Saving Mode which I'll detail below. Long story short, I programmed my game logic to run every frame which is apparently not ideal for a lot of things, so it took me a ton of work and testing to implement Power Saving Mode haha. I hope at least someone finds it useful.

New Items - All Epic / Purple Tier

Yin: Permanently gain 2 stacks of Focus (stacks with Yang), +1.5 Speed, +10 Base Damage.

Yang: Permanently gain 2 stacks of Focus (stacks with Yin), +5% Dodge, +3% Chance to Crit.

Serenity: +5% Dodge Chance for each Buff on this unit. +20 Focus.

Leading Blow: Normal Attacks grant one stack of Bide (+50% Damage on Next Attack). Normal Attacks can't miss.

In New Game+, all bosses now have enhanced versions of their unique ring drives, some of which will have new and unique abilities. They will drop them as rewards in place of their old ones.

Gameplay / Item Changes

Bonus stats that were automatically awarded (not the default 5 you get to allocate manually) for each level reduced by 50% after level 40.

Effortless Aim now gives a flat FP reduction instead of a percentage based one. Effortless Aim will now reduce Base FP costs by 5 in addition to the current bonuses.

Overwhelm now gives +20 Base Damage instead of +1 Speed.

New Features / Quality of Life Requests

Power Saving Mode has been added and can be toggled in game settings. It will cap FPS at 30 and all animations will be sped up to compensate for the lower frame rate. Use this setting to conserve battery power.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the combat menu would not automatically appear for manually controlled wolf units after avalanche happens.

Fixed a bug where the combat menu would not automatically appear for manually controlled wolf units after triggering Overdrive.

Fixed graphical issues on Chapter 21 if the enemy was at the top side of the map.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to throw certain units you were not supposed to be able to.

Fixed a bug where the World Map dialogue after Chapter 10 would not trigger in certain cases.

Fixed a display issue on the intro for Chapter 23.

Fixed a display and some times soft lock bug with countering certain attacks on fast mode.

Fixed a bug on Chapter 15 where destroying Crates would sometimes leave a weird effect on the ground.

Fixed a graphical issue when using Echo Stance Level 4 on Fast Mode.

Fixed a display bug on Chapter 20 that would sometimes occur if you brought an Assassin with you as your guest.

As always, if you find any issues or would like to see something added into the game, don't hesitate to let me know! Thanks, and I hope you all continue to enjoy the game.