 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 9 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9683443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crew will now automatically deliver resources to un-designated storage tiles when a supply chain connection is made to them or when the resources are in a designated tile of mistmatched type.
  • Ships in multiplayer now always use their original paint colors. There is no longer a setting to use different colors.
  • Bugfix: Pirate/Faction station destruction missions weren't appearing on the map after being accepted.
  • Bugfix: When transferring resources between ships, the crew on the sending ship would often not help out with the transfer.
  • Bugfix: Saving the game while comms are open with a trade ship and then loading that save would cause the trade ship to refuse to move.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link