- Crew will now automatically deliver resources to un-designated storage tiles when a supply chain connection is made to them or when the resources are in a designated tile of mistmatched type.
- Ships in multiplayer now always use their original paint colors. There is no longer a setting to use different colors.
- Bugfix: Pirate/Faction station destruction missions weren't appearing on the map after being accepted.
- Bugfix: When transferring resources between ships, the crew on the sending ship would often not help out with the transfer.
- Bugfix: Saving the game while comms are open with a trade ship and then loading that save would cause the trade ship to refuse to move.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 9 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
