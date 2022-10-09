Patch notes for v0.61 - it's all about ammo

Hi there! this time I have less bullet points and more of a conceptual thing: to improve overall gameplay and lack-of-ammo issues. In the pursuit of this, some things got in place:

-Every game part will now include 2 fixed convenience stores that will have some ammo, AND:

-there's now a special vending machine on those stores. You may use those to buy upgrades like ammo backpacks, armor boost, etc.

-General ammo cans will grant more ammo

-Some cars, when destroyed, will give some ammo

-The amount of ammo before boss fights are now.... greatly reduced

I must confess that I'm dubious on if I should really add in-run upgrades. Every roguelite game have those, and I've always glad to skip those "stop and read those lot of dubious upgrades please". But maybe... it will work? My intention is to make more use of money in-game, and maybe add more money rewards on secret areas to improve gameplay-flow.

Also, Chapter 2 and 3 endings changed.... a little. It's part of some changes that I've been working on.

Next - some main things: I want to get rid of Chapter 4 grinding, but it may take some time. There's an issue with steam controllers that I do still need to figure out, among some things, bugs and... miscellanea to work on. Ah, and the scanwall, it's on the list!

Thanks everyone for the presence and for the feedback. As always, feel free to post here on Steam or on our discord channel: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!