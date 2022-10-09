Weapon shortcuts have been added
General decrease of the difficulty of level 1
Witches' hit points have been lowered at level 3
The M4 machine gun is more powerful
The aim of the Magnum has been improved
A bug that made enemies disappear at level 1 has been fixed
The basic weapons like the pistol and the Mp7 machine gun are more powerful
CARNAGE OFFERING update for 9 October 2022
Update 17.2 of Carnage Offering: Bug fixes and improvements
