 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 9 October 2022

Update 17.2 of Carnage Offering: Bug fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9683333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapon shortcuts have been added
General decrease of the difficulty of level 1
Witches' hit points have been lowered at level 3
The M4 machine gun is more powerful
The aim of the Magnum has been improved
A bug that made enemies disappear at level 1 has been fixed
The basic weapons like the pistol and the Mp7 machine gun are more powerful

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1756180/CARNAGE_OFFERING

Changed files in this update

Depot 1756181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link