Update 17.2 of Carnage Offering: Bug fixes and improvements

Weapon shortcuts have been added

General decrease of the difficulty of level 1

Witches' hit points have been lowered at level 3

The M4 machine gun is more powerful

The aim of the Magnum has been improved

A bug that made enemies disappear at level 1 has been fixed

The basic weapons like the pistol and the Mp7 machine gun are more powerful

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1756180/CARNAGE_OFFERING