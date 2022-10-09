- Implemented UI scaling system;
- Players will aim automatically with firearm equipped;
- Increased accuracy with all Assault Rifles;
- Fixed crash on settings screen.
One Last Try update for 9 October 2022
October 8th Hotfix (v1.02)
