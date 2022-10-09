 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One Last Try update for 9 October 2022

October 8th Hotfix (v1.02)

Share · View all patches · Build 9683170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented UI scaling system;
  • Players will aim automatically with firearm equipped;
  • Increased accuracy with all Assault Rifles;
  • Fixed crash on settings screen.

Changed files in this update

One Last Try Content Depot 924531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link