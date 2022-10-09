Share · View all patches · Build 9683109 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

What's NEW in Version a.1.6.0

NEW - Machines

Every 2nd boss spawns a random Machine that allows you to Imbue a weapon.

Gumball machine: +25% damage.



Coffee machine: +25% haste.



Gas machine: +25% size.



Quality of Life

Retry button when losing.

Defaulted Show/Hide ally shop to On (people were not realizing it existed).

Lowered Show/Hide ally shop button position.

Controller

L bumper show/hide stats

Added lose/win screen functionality.

Visuals

Julia minions have bubbles online

Bugs

Fixed "Level Up" not showing in online.

Fixed controller buying the wrong item.

Other minor fixes.

More online optimizations, typo fixes, and balancing. Special thanks to our discord community (you know who you are!)