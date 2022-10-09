What's NEW in Version a.1.6.0
NEW - Machines
Every 2nd boss spawns a random Machine that allows you to Imbue a weapon.
Gumball machine: +25% damage.
Coffee machine: +25% haste.
Gas machine: +25% size.
Quality of Life
Retry button when losing.
Defaulted Show/Hide ally shop to On (people were not realizing it existed).
Lowered Show/Hide ally shop button position.
Controller
L bumper show/hide stats
Added lose/win screen functionality.
Visuals
Julia minions have bubbles online
Bugs
Fixed "Level Up" not showing in online.
Fixed controller buying the wrong item.
Other minor fixes.
More online optimizations, typo fixes, and balancing. Special thanks to our discord community (you know who you are!)
