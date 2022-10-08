 Skip to content

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 8 October 2022

Added some more in game hints and dialog. Other minor graphical changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9683082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addes some in game hints to help new players learn the game and also maybe add to the overall feel of the game. Also some minor graphical fixes and changes

