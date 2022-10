Share · View all patches · Build 9683056 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 23:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Survival Points now round up to the nearest whole number

Survival Osiris now accelerates twice as fast (Max Speed is unchanged) and is slowed 50% less by normal knockbacks

Fixed a bug where survival standard (white) cubes would have their crit boxes outside of their normal hitbox