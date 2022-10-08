 Skip to content

Never Split the Party Dedicated Server update for 8 October 2022

Update notes for 10/8/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9683050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lowered boss health for Earth Giant, Mad Knight, The Ancient, Pumpking and Wind Beast.
Lowered enemy health rates for one, two and three player modes.
Lowered drop rates for one and two player modes.
Lowered game over menu delay on loss.
Removed game over music on loss.
Updated to latest game engine for stability.
Don't kill the game if the host player get's disconnected from steam during a run.
Fixed https://github.com/Bryan-Legend/Never-Split-The-Party/issues/22
Updated LevelTransitionMenu to use new environment images.

Changed files in this update

Never Split the Party Dedicated Server Depot Windows Depot 976381
  • Loading history…
Never Split the Party Dedicated Server Depot Linux Depot 976382
  • Loading history…
