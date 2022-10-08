Lowered boss health for Earth Giant, Mad Knight, The Ancient, Pumpking and Wind Beast.
Lowered enemy health rates for one, two and three player modes.
Lowered drop rates for one and two player modes.
Lowered game over menu delay on loss.
Removed game over music on loss.
Updated to latest game engine for stability.
Don't kill the game if the host player get's disconnected from steam during a run.
Fixed https://github.com/Bryan-Legend/Never-Split-The-Party/issues/22
Updated LevelTransitionMenu to use new environment images.
Never Split the Party Dedicated Server update for 8 October 2022
Update notes for 10/8/2022
