Daily Objectives Update

Daily Objectives
When opening the main menu, daily objectives will now be available in the top-right corner. Every day 3 random objectives can be completed for additional rewards.
- The 24 hour timer starts when a player launches the game, so not everyone will have objectives refresh at the same time.
- Rewards for objectives are given straight to the player's inventory when an objective is complete in the lobby, or after a case is concluded.
- This system will be expanded in the future to include more diverse rewards as well as new objectives.
Ghost Improvements
Multiple improvements have been made to the ghost's behavior during a hunt.
- When the ghost is hunting the player, it will now check and open various hiding spots randomly to try and find the player.
- Additionally, the ghost will now no longer attack a player through a hiding spot if they were not chased prior.
What's Next
We're improving the pacing in which events and horror happen throughout a given session as well as adding additional horror content. Sound will continue to get improved and added as we make these updates. After that is said and done we will move onto the investigation, evidence and other gameplay improvements.
Patch Notes:
- Added Daily Objectives
- Added a highlight around task items when player is nearby
- Added the ability for ghosts to check and open hiding spots
- Added new scenarios in which the ghost can play sound
- Added new ghost sounds
- Improved esc menu UI with a new simple style, going forward all UI will begin getting the same treatment
- Improved ceiling lights in all maps
- Improved sound attenuation
- Fixed ghost targeting players in hiding spots when it was not chasing them prior. If a ghost sees a player entering a hiding spot it will still target the player
- Fixed Jimmy's Wheel rolling the same set of items
- Fixed Jimmy's Wheel not syncing between players in multiplayer
- Fixed room events triggering more than intended
