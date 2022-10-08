Daily Objectives Update

Daily Objectives

When opening the main menu, daily objectives will now be available in the top-right corner. Every day 3 random objectives can be completed for additional rewards.

The 24 hour timer starts when a player launches the game, so not everyone will have objectives refresh at the same time.

Rewards for objectives are given straight to the player's inventory when an objective is complete in the lobby, or after a case is concluded.

This system will be expanded in the future to include more diverse rewards as well as new objectives.

Ghost Improvements

Multiple improvements have been made to the ghost's behavior during a hunt.

When the ghost is hunting the player, it will now check and open various hiding spots randomly to try and find the player.

Additionally, the ghost will now no longer attack a player through a hiding spot if they were not chased prior.

What's Next

We're improving the pacing in which events and horror happen throughout a given session as well as adding additional horror content. Sound will continue to get improved and added as we make these updates. After that is said and done we will move onto the investigation, evidence and other gameplay improvements.

Patch Notes: