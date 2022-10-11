Who doesn't love an early October patch? (Update 20221008.df58)

Bugfixes! I just love 'em, don't you? Here's what we've got for you today:

We resolved a potentially game-breaking bug where patrollers (those are the golden tank-looking things) could get stuck in specific scenarios. Some players said they had to do a level restart as a workaround. That's bad! We fixed it.

If you set your health to infinite and get hit by a patroller, the game would trigger one hit sound effect per frame until it no longer detected a collision. That's bad! We fixed it.

The Mac build was producing the savedata in a location we didn't expect, which would cause issues if you tried to bring Steam cloud saves from Mac to Windows. (It was fine the other way around for reasons that are annoying but ultimately not that important.) We fixed it.

Also, some of the source code got cleaned up. We've yet to measure the impact on player experience, but it does wonders for our professional pride.