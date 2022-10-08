GHPC Update 20221008

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221008.

This is a regular update, featuring several new features, new mission content, and bug fixes.

New additions

To keep content fresh while we work on core features, there are a set of ten new Instant Action missions spread between Outskirts and North Fields. These include a variety of scenario types, including some unique setups not seen before! The campaign has been equally expanded, with ten brand-new mission templates for increased variety, better pacing, and more interesting battles.

As you explore the new mission content, keep an eye out for truck targets - the M923 and Ural 375D finally make an appearance in combat. Several of the new missions feature opportunities to directly destroy enemy logistics by striking their transport vehicles.

Some attention has been given to visuals as well: the grass rendering was vastly improved, the BRDM-2 received a model overhaul in preparation for future features, the BMP-1 is adorned with new equipment, and many vehicles have received new aerial antennas with physics! In addition, some existing luggage decorations are now able to react to forces on the vehicle by swaying and bouncing around.

Fixes and improvements

Of special note in this update are the improvements to RAM usage when traveling through large areas or loading different maps in the same play session. Players who experienced issues or crashes related to memory in previous versions may see a significantly more stable experience.

Several unstable or glitchy campaign scenarios have been phased out. Campaign flow and content in general is still heavily work-in-progress, but this should help alleviate many of the existing issues, such as waiting for enemies that never arrive, or needing to traverse multiple km of terrain with no action.

On the AI front, the crews in GHPC should no longer be able to see through small tree lines or individual trees. Many instances of getting ATGM'd through dense leaves should no longer occur. Bear in mind, this is only a partial fix - it's still possible under some circumstances for the AI to look through portions of dense forests - but a large chunk of the potential issues should now be eliminated. Work on AI vision, and AI in general, is of course ongoing.

For a full list of fixes, see the changelog below.

Developer streams

As a general reminder, and for those who are not aware, the GHPC development team typically hosts a livestream every 2 months on Twitch. The next one is October 9 at noon EDT. Stop by to chat with us and hear about upcoming development!

Changelog

Added 10 new instant action missions

Added 10 new campaign mission templates

Added jiggle physics to luggage on tanks

Added flexible aerial antennas to many vehicles, with randomized tie-down states

Made the T-72's rubber skirts a little bit wobbly

Added randomized equipment to BMP-1

Added names to most campaign mission templates for easier identification

Overhauled grass rendering for better detail and color variation

Overhauled BRDM-2 visual model

Improved driving physics stability on some vehicles

Reduced BMP-1 gun recoil force for more realism

Removed campaign mission templates that would frequently result in broken scenarios

Shortened initial splash screen sequence at game launch

Reduced speed at which AI commander can traverse the turret when using aim override

Fixed AI being able to see through small tree lines and individual trees (some issues still persist with forests)

Fixed an issue that led to excessive memory use when traversing large maps

Fixed an issue that led to heavy rendering load from vegetation

Fixed an issue where some AAR shots could get bad data and the resulting trace render would blot out the sun

Fixed BMP-1 jittering at low speeds

Fixed BMP-1 Malyutka ATGM appearing to remain on rail after launch

Fixed visible crew members of ATGMs and trucks sometimes appearing in the wrong positions in AAR

Fixed AI crew voices sometimes calling "doubtful" for no reason when switching units

Fixed M60A1 and M60A3 turret armor models including spare track pieces that are not actually there

Fixed some issues with the rear hull sides of the early model M1

Fixed Point Alpha wind not working

Fixed an issue that led to some characters not displaying when Turkish language settings were present in Windows

Changed direction of Abrams track textures to make it playable

Thanks for playing!