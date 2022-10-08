 Skip to content

AudioSpace update for 8 October 2022

AudioSpace 4.0 has arrived!

Build 9682839

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the highlights of this major release:

  • a brand new visualization mode "trinity flux"; see it in action here
  • level meter: improved looks, better performance and accuracy (down to -120 dB)
  • added recording functionality for both input & output sources, multichannel included
  • audio source and recording controls are now all part of the new in-app console
  • much improved audio device and format detection & error handling
  • moved most of the audio processing chain into a separate thread
  • expanded in-app tutorial and made it more tolerant to various scenarios
  • many other visual, usability, performance and stability improvements

If you have not experimented with the parameter sliders before, now is a good time: there are some radical param combinations to be found for trinity flux. This new mode tends to shine especially with vocal and acoustic music. Give it a go and post your best screenshots here!

This update, just like all future updates, is free for all existing AudioSpace users. Enjoy!

AudioSpace Content Depot 1654331
