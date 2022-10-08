Release v8 Update

It's been a long time since the last update, but v8 is finally here! The main focus this time is the addition of more side stories, showing relationships between existing characters while also introducing the new character Sakura. There's also a bonus mode that behaves like a simplified dating sim, which allows the player to set up scenarios about their favorite pairings.

Changes/Additions for v8:

Added the side stories "Blooming Flower", "Rekindled", and "Roommates"

Added "Sim Akiramine" to the side story menu

All main stories are now named in the story menu (instead of just showing the focus character's name)

"Music Test" feature added to the Config menu

Planned Upcoming Features:

At least one more side story

Tweaks and fixes

That's all for this update. I hope people continue to enjoy the game!