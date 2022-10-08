 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flowering Nightshade update for 8 October 2022

Release v8 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9682829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a long time since the last update, but v8 is finally here! The main focus this time is the addition of more side stories, showing relationships between existing characters while also introducing the new character Sakura. There's also a bonus mode that behaves like a simplified dating sim, which allows the player to set up scenarios about their favorite pairings.

Changes/Additions for v8:

  • Added the side stories "Blooming Flower", "Rekindled", and "Roommates"
  • Added "Sim Akiramine" to the side story menu
  • All main stories are now named in the story menu (instead of just showing the focus character's name)
  • "Music Test" feature added to the Config menu

Planned Upcoming Features:

  • At least one more side story
  • Tweaks and fixes

That's all for this update. I hope people continue to enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Flowering Nightshade Content Depot 1652031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link