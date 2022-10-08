Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.023) - Minor Update
- New comic style panel added to the start of Sheridan's Chapter 1.
- New comic style panel added to the end of Sheridan's Chapter 1.
- Bug Fix: The walls in the D'ivore caves were incorrectly blocking passage.
- Bug Fix: A lesser orb lock on orphos skill tree was incorrectly showing as a minor orb.
- Bug Fix: Removed from Barghia Slave pits a few invisbile enemies.
- Bug Fix: Parn "Tanky" passive should now give the proper hp and def.
- Bug Fix: In Swan's Chapter 1 the building hammer in the woodcutters hut is now more easily picked up.
- Bug Fix: Bats should no longer use stone barrier.
- Bug Fix: Swan's chapter 2 now does not allow the player to Enter Thornburry Thickets.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where Jester's Etude was not properly adding MaxHp.
- ATB change, ATB speed is recaculated when AGI buffs are applied before was only recaculating on turn start.
- Healing Totem will now tick more often.
- Draining assault skill now does 50% more damage.
- A few extra ovens have been added to Swan's Chapter1 and Chapter2.
- Battle AI Change: Enemies with taunt will not longer use it if there isn't at least 1 other ally on the field.
Changed files in this update