Patch Notes - Version 1.3.1 (10/8/2022)

Bug Fixes
**+)** Added target rush control display to the Target Rush lobby
**+)** Fixed THE KID’s nuke punish
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused the action buttons to flash repeatedly when the CPU fails```
**AJ**
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
**+)** Added target rush control display to the Target Rush lobby
**+)** Fixed THE KID’s nuke punish
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused the action buttons to flash repeatedly when the CPU fails```
**AJ**
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update