QUICKDRAW update for 8 October 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.1 (10/8/2022)

Build 9682615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes 


**+)** Added target rush control display to the Target Rush lobby  
**+)** Fixed THE KID’s nuke punish  
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused the action buttons to flash repeatedly when the CPU fails```

**AJ**  
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_

